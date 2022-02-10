

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$23.61 million, or -$0.53 per share. This compares with -$18.18 million, or -$0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.24 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $64.97 million from $60.86 million last year.



PROS Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$23.61 Mln. vs. -$18.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.53 vs. -$0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.23 -Revenue (Q4): $64.97 Mln vs. $60.86 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(-0.26) to $(-0.24) Next quarter revenue guidance: $65.0 to $66.0 Mln



