11.02.2022 | 01:32
Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Exploration Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:GOLXF) announces it has set 1.6 million options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO&DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
TollFree:1-888-945-4770

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688364/Golden-Lake-Exploration-Option-Grant

