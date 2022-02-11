Xinhua Silk Road: Dehua steps up Bing Dwen Dwen production, meeting modern demand with porcelain works

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About 80 percent manufacturers in Dehua County of east China'sFujian Province have resumed porcelain Bing Dwen Dwen production ahead of schedule to meet rising market demand.

The cute panda mascot of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Game has recently become a smash hit, with Dehua's porcelain version enthusiastically sought after as its delicacy, smoothness and luster further boost the figurine's appeal.

With 128 enterprises back to work as of Feb.10, it is estimated that all 160 enterprises above the designated size (industrial enterprises with revenue from principal activities over 20 million yuan) in Dehua would resume production by Feb.15.

The fascination with Bing Dwen Dwen sheds new light on Dehua, which has been making export porcelain since the Song Dynasty (960-1279 AD). The plain white porcelain crafted here was dubbed "Blanc de Chine (White from China)" by the French and gained worldwide fame.

Still a ceramics manufacturing powerhouse in China today, Dehua exports over 70 percent of its ceramic products to over 190 countries and regions worldwide. The output value of Dehua ceramics exceeded 45 billion yuan in 2021.

It was dubbed the "World Ceramics City" by the World Crafts Council in 2015.

Traditionally celebrated for its white porcelain, Dehua in recent years has formed whole-chain clusters such as master art porcelain, export craft porcelain and household porcelain, and made full use of science and technology as well as cultural elements to enliven the ceramic industry with more creative design, material, process and technique. White porcelain has become Dehua's namecard, sharing the exquisite beauty and rich connotation of the "Blanc de Chine" with the world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/326385.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743983/image.jpg