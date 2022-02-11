- (PLX AI) - EMS Chemie FY revenue CHF 2,254 million vs. estimate CHF 2,222 million
- • FY EBIT CHF 640 million vs. estimate CHF 633 million
- • FY net income CHF 553 million vs. estimate CHF 533 million
- • EMS Chemie dividend CHF 16.50 per share
- • EMS Chemie will also pay additional extraordinary dividend of CHF 4.50 per share, for a total payment of CHF 21 for 2021
- • Sees 2022 net sales and net operating income (EBIT) again slightly higher than in the previous year
