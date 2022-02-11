Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Akanda vor Nasdaq-Debüt - Drei internationale Schwergewichte im Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 593186 ISIN: CH0016440353 Ticker-Symbol: EMC1 
Lang & Schwarz
11.02.22
08:09 Uhr
882,50 Euro
+9,50
+1,09 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
878,00887,0008:09
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EMS-CHEMIE
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG882,50+1,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.