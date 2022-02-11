- (PLX AI) - Unipol FY net income EUR 796 million.
- • FY combined ratio 92.5%
- • Dividend EUR 0.30 per share
- • The pre-tax result for the non-life business amounted to EUR 821 million
UNIPOL GRUPPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,916
|5,018
|07:28
|4,925
|5,004
|10.02.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:04
|Unipol 2021 Net Income EUR 796 Million, Combined Ratio 92.5%
|(PLX AI) - Unipol FY net income EUR 796 million.• FY combined ratio 92.5%• Dividend EUR 0.30 per share• The pre-tax result for the non-life business amounted to EUR 821 million
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Milan: Strong day for Unipol
|27.12.21
|Italian Judge Drops Case Against Unipol CEO Over Merger With Insurer Fondiaria
|23.12.21
|Italian judge drops case against Unipol CEO over Fondiaria merger - document
|12.11.21
|Italy's Unipol ditches working from home to boost productivity
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|UNIPOL GRUPPO SPA
|5,046
|+1,63 %