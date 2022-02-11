- (PLX AI) - Schibsted Q4 revenue NOK 3,936 million vs. estimate NOK 3,984 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA margin 16% vs. estimate 18%
|Schibsted ASA - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend for 2021 by Schibsted ASA
|Schibsted Q4 EBITDA NOK 634 Million vs. Estimate NOK 719 Million
|Schibsted ASA - Invitation to the presentation of Schibsted's Q4 2021 results
|Schibsted ASA: Major Shareholder Disclosure Notification
|Schibsted ASA: Financial calendar
