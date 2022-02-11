- (PLX AI) - Sweco Q4 revenue SEK 5,920 million vs. estimate SEK 5,752 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 582 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 454 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|11,850
|12,190
|08:12
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:36
|Year-end report 2021 Sweco AB (publ)
|07:28
|Sweco Q4 EBITA SEK 585 Million vs. Estimate SEK 573 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sweco Q4 revenue SEK 5,920 million vs. estimate SEK 5,752 million.• Q4 EBIT SEK 582 million• Q4 net income SEK 454 million
► Artikel lesen
|14.01.
|Sweco steuert Neubau des Betriebshofes Eckenheim in Frankfurt
|12.01.
|Sweco Dives 6% as Danske Downgrades on Lagging Execution
|(PLX AI) - Sweco shares were down 6% in morning trading after Danske Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.• Execution on recruitment is lagging, leading to low organic growth, Danske said• Sweco...
► Artikel lesen
|18.11.21
|Christopher Grimble ist Geschäftsfeldleiter Architektur der Sweco
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SWECO AB
|12,360
|0,00 %