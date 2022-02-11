- (PLX AI) - Maersk Drilling FY revenue USD 1,267 million vs. estimate USD 1,184 million.
- • FY adjusted EBITDA USD 346 million vs. estimate USD 315 million
- • FY capex USD 102 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 210-250 million; consensus USD 230 million
- • Outlook FY capex USD 120-140 million
- • Says profitability guidance for 2022 is partly secured through the current contract backlog
- • Says achieving the 2022 guidance range requires that additional contracts are secured within both the North Sea and International divisions
