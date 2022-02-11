- (PLX AI) - Saab Q4 orders SEK 12,218 million, up 41% for small orders and 50% for medium orders.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,076 million vs. estimate SEK 1,041 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 9%
- • Q4 EPS SEK 5.52
- • Q4 sales SEK 11,943 million vs. estimate SEK 11,700 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 791 million
- • Outlook 2022: organic growth to be around 5%, an operating income improvement between 8-12% and operational cash flow to be positive for 2022, however at a lower level than in 2021
