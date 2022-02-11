- (PLX AI) - Tokmanni Q4 revenue EUR 334.1 million vs. estimate EUR 346 million.
- • Q4 like-for-like -0.3%
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 40.5 million vs. estimate EUR 42 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.52
