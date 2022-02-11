- (PLX AI) - Mekonomen Q4 revenue SEK 3,129 million vs. estimate SEK 3,018 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 173 million
- • Q4 EBIT margin 5%
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|13,460
|13,600
|08:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Mekonomen Q4 Adjusted EBIT SEK 203 Million vs. Estimate SEK 215 Million
|(PLX AI) - Mekonomen Q4 revenue SEK 3,129 million vs. estimate SEK 3,018 million.• Q4 EBIT SEK 173 million• Q4 EBIT margin 5%
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|MEKONOMEN: Year-end report January - December 2021
|Do
|The Nomination Committee's proposal for Mekonomen's Board of Directors
|Do
|MEKONOMEN: Significantly increased digitization in the automotive aftermarket B2C
|Mi
|MEKONOMEN: Invitation to telephone conference for Year-end report January - December 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MEKONOMEN AB
|13,480
|0,00 %