- (PLX AI) - Sanoma Q4 sales EUR 252.4 million vs. estimate EUR 239 million.
- • Q4 EBIT EUR -18.5 million
- • Q4 net income EUR -13.9 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 15-16%
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:46
|Sanoma Oyj: Sanoma continues its long-term share-based incentive programme and proposes to lengthen the performance period from one to two years
|07:40
|Sanoma Q4 Adjusted EBIT EUR -5.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR -16 Million
|07:40
|Sanoma Oyj: Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation
|07:34
|Sanoma Oyj: Sanoma Corporation, Full-Year 2021 Result: Strong growth in net sales and operational EBIT in both businesses
|21.01.
|Sanoma Corp: Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2021 Result on 11 February 2022
|Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 21 January 2022 at 11:00 EET
Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2021
Result on 11 February 2022
Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2021 Result on Friday...
