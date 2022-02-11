- (PLX AI) - Boliden Q4 revenue SEK 17,755 million vs. estimate SEK 19,000 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,835 million vs. estimate SEK 2,958 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 9.27
|07:52
|Boliden Q4 EBIT SEK 3,214 Million
|Mo
|BOLIDEN: Sales of zinc with a low climate footprint launched
|03.02.
|AFRY main engineering partner for Boliden in zinc production expansion in Norway
|28.01.
|BOLIDEN: Invitation - Presentation of Q4 2021 Interim Report
|19.01.
|BOLIDEN: Nickel production in Harjavalta resumed
|BOLIDEN AB
|38,220
|-0,55 %