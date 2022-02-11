Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Akanda vor Nasdaq-Debüt - Drei internationale Schwergewichte im Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHFL ISIN: SE0009143662 Ticker-Symbol: VOG 
Frankfurt
10.02.22
08:00 Uhr
19,520 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLATI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLATI AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOLATI
VOLATI AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLATI AB19,5200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.