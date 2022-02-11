- (PLX AI) - Volati Q4 net income SEK 104 million.
|Volati Q4 EBITA SEK 159 Million vs. Estimate SEK 157 Million
|17.01.
|VOLATI AB: Volati continues to grow through the acquisition of Skipnes
|07.12.21
|VOLATI AB: Maria Rydén appointed new CFO of Salix Group
|01.11.21
|VOLATI AB: Volati continues to grow through the acquisition of Jigraf
|26.10.21
|Volati Q3 EBITA SEK 211 Million vs. Estimate SEK 192 Million
|(PLX AI) - Volati Q3 net income SEK 142 million.
