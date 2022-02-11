ChallengerX Plc - Board Changes
PR Newswire
London, February 10
11 February 2022
ChallengerX plc
("ChallengerX" or the "Company")
Board Changes
The Company (AQSE: CXS) announces that Dominique Einhorn has resigned his position as Chairman and CEO of the Company, effective immediately. The Board of Directors is currently reviewing its composition to ensure it can continue to deliver on the Company's strategy, and will make further announcements in due course.
This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).
The directors of ChallengerX accept responsibility for this announcement.
