ChallengerX Plc - Board Changes

11 February 2022

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX" or the "Company")

Board Changes

The Company (AQSE: CXS) announces that Dominique Einhorn has resigned his position as Chairman and CEO of the Company, effective immediately. The Board of Directors is currently reviewing its composition to ensure it can continue to deliver on the Company's strategy, and will make further announcements in due course.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, constituted inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of ChallengerX accept responsibility for this announcement.



