SunPower is selling its C&I operations so it can focus on expanding its residential business, while TotalEnergies will advance its distributed generation activities in the US market.From pv magazine USA SunPower has signed a definitive agreement with TotalEnergies, its majority shareholder, to sell its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) business for $250 million, including $60 million of earn-out, subject to regulatory evolution. TotalEnergies currently holds close to 500MW in distributed energy generation throughout the world and this acquisition will extend that footprint to the US market. ...

