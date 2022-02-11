Year-end report January-December 2021: Medicover

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Fourth quarter
- Revenue amounted to €376.3m (€297.7m), an increase of 26.4% with an organic growth of 21.6%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was €41.6m (€29.9m), representing an operating margin of 11.1% (10.1%).
- Net profit amounted to €28.4m (€18.8m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.6% (6.3%).
- EBITDA was €75.1m (€53.1m), an increase by 41.6%. EBITDA margin was 20.0% (17.8%).
- EBITDAaL amounted to €56.9m (€41.2m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 15.1% (13.9%).
- Net cash flow from operating activities was €53.9m (€39.0m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.186 (€0.123).
Full year
- Revenue amounted to €1,377.4m (€997.8m), an increase of 38.0% with an organic growth of 38.1%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was €159.4m (€61.3m), representing an operating margin of 11.6% (6.1%).
- Net profit amounted to €106.6m (€27.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.7% (2.7%).
- EBITDA was €270.4m (€157.5m), an increase by 71.7%. EBITDA margin was 19.6% (15.8%).
- EBITDAaL amounted to €210.8m (€108.5m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 15.3% (10.9%).
- Net cash flow from operating activities was €216.7m (€155.1m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.686 (€0.182).
- The board of directors proposes a dividend for 2021 of €0.12 (€0.07) per share.
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
€ millions (€m)
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Growth
FY 2021
FY 2020
Growth
Revenue
376.3
297.7
26%
1,377.4
997.8
38%
Operating profit (EBIT)
41.6
29.9
39%
159.4
61.3
160%
Operating profit margin
11.1%
10.1%
11.6%
6.1%
Net profit
28.4
18.8
51%
106.6
27.3
290%
Net profit margin
7.6%
6.3%
7.7%
2.7%
Basic/diluted earnings per share, €
0.186
0.123
51%
0.686
0.182
277%
EBITDA
75.1
53.1
42%
270.4
157.5
72%
EBITDA margin
20.0%
17.8%
19.6%
15.8%
EBITDAaL
56.9
41.2
38%
210.8
108.5
94%
EBITDAaL margin
15.1%
13.9%
15.3%
10.9%
EBITA
45.9
32.7
41%
171.2
76.9
123%
EBITA margin
12.2%
11.0%
12.4%
7.7%
Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.
This interim report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditor.
This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CET) on 11 February 2022. This year-end report and other information about Medicover is available at medicover.com.
For full report, see attached pdf.
Financial Calendar
Annual reportweek 13
Interim report January-March27 April
Annual general meeting27 April
Interim report April-June22 July
Interim report July-September3 November
