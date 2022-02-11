Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Akanda vor Nasdaq-Debüt - Drei internationale Schwergewichte im Boot!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRQV ISIN: SE0009778848 Ticker-Symbol: 5M0B 
Frankfurt
11.02.22
08:03 Uhr
25,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICOVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICOVER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,90026,35009:41
PR Newswire
11.02.2022 | 08:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Year-end report January-December 2021: Medicover

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

  • Revenue amounted to €376.3m (€297.7m), an increase of 26.4% with an organic growth of 21.6%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €41.6m (€29.9m), representing an operating margin of 11.1% (10.1%).
  • Net profit amounted to €28.4m (€18.8m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.6% (6.3%).
  • EBITDA was €75.1m (€53.1m), an increase by 41.6%. EBITDA margin was 20.0% (17.8%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €56.9m (€41.2m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 15.1% (13.9%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €53.9m (€39.0m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.186 (€0.123).

Full year

  • Revenue amounted to €1,377.4m (€997.8m), an increase of 38.0% with an organic growth of 38.1%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €159.4m (€61.3m), representing an operating margin of 11.6% (6.1%).
  • Net profit amounted to €106.6m (€27.3m), which represents a net profit margin of 7.7% (2.7%).
  • EBITDA was €270.4m (€157.5m), an increase by 71.7%. EBITDA margin was 19.6% (15.8%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €210.8m (€108.5m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 15.3% (10.9%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €216.7m (€155.1m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.686 (€0.182).
  • The board of directors proposes a dividend for 2021 of €0.12 (€0.07) per share.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m)

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Growth

FY 2021

FY 2020

Growth

Revenue

376.3

297.7

26%

1,377.4

997.8

38%

Operating profit (EBIT)

41.6

29.9

39%

159.4

61.3

160%

Operating profit margin

11.1%

10.1%


11.6%

6.1%


Net profit

28.4

18.8

51%

106.6

27.3

290%

Net profit margin

7.6%

6.3%


7.7%

2.7%


Basic/diluted earnings per share, €

0.186

0.123

51%

0.686

0.182

277%








EBITDA

75.1

53.1

42%

270.4

157.5

72%

EBITDA margin

20.0%

17.8%


19.6%

15.8%


EBITDAaL

56.9

41.2

38%

210.8

108.5

94%

EBITDAaL margin

15.1%

13.9%


15.3%

10.9%


EBITA

45.9

32.7

41%

171.2

76.9

123%

EBITA margin

12.2%

11.0%


12.4%

7.7%


Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.

This interim report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditor.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CET) on 11 February 2022. This year-end report and other information about Medicover is available at medicover.com.

For full report, see attached pdf.

Financial Calendar
Annual reportweek 13
Interim report January-March27 April
Annual general meeting27 April
Interim report April-June22 July
Interim report July-September3 November

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 303 32 72
E-mail: hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Conference call: A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 09.30 CET. To listen in please register here. To ask questions please dial in and use code: 4597901

SE: +46 (0)8-566 184 67
DE: +49 (0) 305 200 2085
UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 338
US: +1 646 741 3167

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/year-end-report-january-december-2021,c3504433

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/3504433/1533511.pdf

Year-end report 2021

MEDICOVER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.