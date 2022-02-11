- (PLX AI) - Biotage Q4 revenue SEK 341 million vs. estimate SEK 339 million.
- • Q4 EBIT margin 18%
- • Q4 net income SEK 46 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:36
|Correction - Biotage and dividend proposal in the Swedish public announcement
|08:10
|Biotage Q4 EBIT SEK 61 Million vs. Estimate SEK 76 Million
|08:06
|Biotage AB (publ) Year-end report January - December 2021
|01.02.
|Biotage Launches TurboVap 96 Dual Evaporator
|03.01.
|Biotage moves to the large cap segment
