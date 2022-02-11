- (PLX AI) - Balder FY net income SEK 18,508 million.
|Fastighets AB Balder FY Rental Income SEK 8,956 Million vs. Estimate SEK 8,843 Million
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Year-end report January-December 2021
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Inmotion Technologies expands together with property company Balder - creates Sweden's largest inverter factory for commercial vehicles
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Conference call in connection with year-end report 2021
|FASTIGHETS AB BALDER: Balder and Serneke construct the Aries block in Karlastaden
