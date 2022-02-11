- (PLX AI) - BASF and Heraeus to form a joint venture offering world-class precious metal recycling solutions in China.
- • BASF to own 50%
- • The joint venture will enable a circular economy solution through recycling of spent catalysts for high-tech industries in China that use precious metals
- • The new company named BASF HERAEUS (China) Metal Resource Co., Ltd will be set up in Pinghu, China
- • The founding of the legal entity is targeted in Q1 2022, following the approval of the relevant authorities
- • Construction is planned to begin in 2022, with start of operations in 2023
