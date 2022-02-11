DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group launched a new hospital Tyumen-2

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group launched a new hospital Tyumen-2 11-Feb-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MD MEDICAL GROUP launched a new

hospital Tyumen-2

11 February 2022, Moscow. MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", the "Group" or the "Company", LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces the launch of a new multifunctional hospital Tyumen-2 in Tyumen.

The new two-story medical centre was built to provide high quality general medical care. The construction of the centre was implemented with the support of the Government of the Tyumen Region and the investment agency of the Tyumen Region. The total area of the centre is 4,750 sq. m. It will have 100 beds, including 12 in the emergency room. All wards are fitted with ventilation equipment to provide patients with oxygen.

The Tyumen-2 hospital is already the second for the Group in Tyumen. In 2019, we successfully opened the Tyumen-1 multidisciplinary clinical hospital. In just two full years of operation, having worked most of the time during the difficult period of the pandemic, the centre showed a high quality of medical care and a steady increase in operational and financial results: in 2021, the hospital's revenue reached 1.3 billion rubles with an increase of 49.3% year-on-year, 560 deliveries were accepted, more than 8,000 surgical interventions were performed, and 128,000 outpatient visits were made by hospital patients.

During the pandemic, Tyumen-2 will be focused on medical care for patients with infectious diseases, including coronavirus. The hospital will also include an adult department, a paediatric department, radiology, and an obstetrics and gynaecology department. This is the third centre of the Group, which is aimed at combating coronavirus, the first centre has been operating in the Moscow region at the Lapino-4 clinical hospital since the first quarter of 2021, and the second one has been operating at the MD Lakhta clinical hospital in St. Petersburg which opened in January 2022.

Total investments in the project amounted to 1 billion rubles. Around 130 new jobs will be created. Patient treatment will be carried out under the VHI program, as well as MHI.

The Tyumen-2 hospital will operate in accordance with the high standards of medical care adopted by MD Medical Group. The centre's equipment was supplied by leading world manufacturers such as GE, Hamilton, B. Braun, Olympus.

Mark Kurtser, CEO of MD Medical Group, said:

"The current realities of the coronavirus infection are increasingly highlighting the need of the population for quality medical care. Since 2019, the Tyumen-1 multifunctional clinical hospital has been successfully operating in Tyumen. With the opening of the Tyumen-2 multifunctional hospital, we are expanding the geography of our services, providing residents of Tyumen and nearby regions with access to high-tech medical care. During the pandemic, the Tyumen-2 hospital will be temporarily redesigned to provide medical care to patients with infectious diseases, including coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic has given us a unique experience in the fight against infectious diseases, and we see significant potential for demand for the services provided for the treatment of infectious diseases. After the end of the pandemic, the hospital will provide a wide range of medical care for adults, pregnant women and children".

*** For further information, please contact:

Investor relations Media relations Battalova Renata EM Russia Head of Investor Relations Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 90 64 Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82 Sergii Pershin: + 1 929 855 81 88 r.battalova@mcclinics.ru MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 46 modern healthcare facilities, including 8 hospitals and 38 out-patient clinics throughout 25 regions of the Russian Federation. In 2021, MD Medical Group had revenue of RUB 25.2 billion, revenue growth - 32% year-on-year. The Company's global depositary receipts are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: "MDMG") and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: "MDMG").

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55279C2008 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MDMG LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 Sequence No.: 142367 EQS News ID: 1279411 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279411&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)