Freitag, 11.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Akanda vor Nasdaq-Debüt - Drei internationale Schwergewichte im Boot!
11.02.2022
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 February 2022 it purchased a total of 263,881 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     63,881 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2940     GBP1.0900 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2800     GBP1.0780 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2877     GBP1.0850

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 735,454,082 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
24        1.2820        XDUB     08:17:56      00025852678TRDU1 
123       1.2820        XDUB     08:17:56      00025852679TRDU1 
1,641      1.2820        XDUB     08:17:56      00025852680TRDU1 
1,498      1.2820        XDUB     08:21:55      00025852738TRDU1 
902       1.2840        XDUB     08:25:09      00025852852TRDU1 
347       1.2840        XDUB     08:25:09      00025852853TRDU1 
1,646      1.2840        XDUB     08:32:01      00025853091TRDU1 
920       1.2840        XDUB     08:32:33      00025853106TRDU1 
647       1.2840        XDUB     08:32:33      00025853107TRDU1 
920       1.2840        XDUB     08:36:27      00025853400TRDU1 
858       1.2840        XDUB     08:36:27      00025853401TRDU1 
1,454      1.2840        XDUB     08:41:09      00025853779TRDU1 
255       1.2840        XDUB     08:41:09      00025853780TRDU1 
51        1.2840        XDUB     08:41:09      00025853781TRDU1 
1,609      1.2840        XDUB     08:45:55      00025853976TRDU1 
1,625      1.2840        XDUB     08:49:55      00025854119TRDU1 
265       1.2840        XDUB     08:54:15      00025854269TRDU1 
244       1.2860        XDUB     08:56:36      00025854357TRDU1 
4,668      1.2860        XDUB     09:09:38      00025854769TRDU1 
6,340      1.2860        XDUB     09:09:38      00025854771TRDU1 
2,612      1.2860        XDUB     09:41:50      00025855313TRDU1 
215       1.2860        XDUB     09:41:50      00025855314TRDU1 
1,913      1.2860        XDUB     09:41:50      00025855315TRDU1 
1,574      1.2860        XDUB     09:44:49      00025855384TRDU1 
1,591      1.2860        XDUB     09:44:49      00025855388TRDU1 
4,374      1.2860        XDUB     09:44:49      00025855393TRDU1 
1,503      1.2800        XDUB     10:07:53      00025855832TRDU1 
179       1.2820        XDUB     10:15:22      00025855950TRDU1 
958       1.2820        XDUB     10:15:22      00025855951TRDU1 
638       1.2820        XDUB     10:15:22      00025855952TRDU1 
852       1.2820        XDUB     10:19:19      00025856031TRDU1 
664       1.2820        XDUB     10:19:19      00025856032TRDU1 
151       1.2820        XDUB     10:19:19      00025856033TRDU1 
2,370      1.2860        XDUB     10:37:21      00025856114TRDU1 
211       1.2860        XDUB     10:37:21      00025856115TRDU1 
1,605      1.2860        XDUB     10:37:21      00025856117TRDU1 
1,613      1.2860        XDUB     10:39:47      00025856134TRDU1 
1,823      1.2860        XDUB     10:45:19      00025856237TRDU1 
1,603      1.2860        XDUB     10:51:16      00025856274TRDU1 
1,868      1.2860        XDUB     10:56:02      00025856326TRDU1 
1,590      1.2860        XDUB     11:01:58      00025856440TRDU1 
634       1.2820        XDUB     11:03:51      00025856496TRDU1 
1,626      1.2860        XDUB     11:11:16      00025856750TRDU1 
100       1.2860        XDUB     11:14:17      00025856827TRDU1 
174       1.2860        XDUB     11:14:17      00025856828TRDU1 
1,478      1.2860        XDUB     11:14:17      00025856829TRDU1 
1,440      1.2860        XDUB     11:20:33      00025856946TRDU1 
337       1.2860        XDUB     11:20:33      00025856947TRDU1 
1,876      1.2860        XDUB     11:27:07      00025857032TRDU1 
1,738      1.2860        XDUB     11:33:48      00025857153TRDU1 
1,595      1.2860        XDUB     11:40:05      00025857253TRDU1 
1,862      1.2860        XDUB     11:46:09      00025857298TRDU1 
1,680      1.2860        XDUB     11:52:58      00025857380TRDU1 
1,908      1.2860        XDUB     11:59:06      00025857427TRDU1 
1,608      1.2860        XDUB     12:06:21      00025857540TRDU1 
3,166      1.2860        XDUB     12:20:07      00025857693TRDU1 
1,777      1.2860        XDUB     12:22:29      00025857715TRDU1 
4,167      1.2840        XDUB     12:23:43      00025857730TRDU1 
1,821      1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860040TRDU1 
1,848      1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860041TRDU1 
210       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860042TRDU1 
982       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860043TRDU1 
691       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860044TRDU1 
1,192      1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860045TRDU1 
920       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860046TRDU1 
1,117      1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860047TRDU1 
61        1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860048TRDU1 
1,192      1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860049TRDU1 
490       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860050TRDU1 
212       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860051TRDU1 
218       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860052TRDU1 
272       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860053TRDU1 
920       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860054TRDU1 
968       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860055TRDU1 
32        1.2920        XDUB     13:51:02      00025860056TRDU1 
192       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860057TRDU1 
54        1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860058TRDU1 
594       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860059TRDU1 
410       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860060TRDU1 
188       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860061TRDU1 
18        1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860062TRDU1 
59        1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860063TRDU1 
54        1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860064TRDU1 
135       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860065TRDU1 
81        1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860066TRDU1 
221       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860067TRDU1 
108       1.2920        XDUB     13:51:03      00025860068TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
