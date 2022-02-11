DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 February 2022 it purchased a total of 263,881 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 63,881 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2940 GBP1.0900 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2800 GBP1.0780 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2877 GBP1.0850

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 735,454,082 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 24 1.2820 XDUB 08:17:56 00025852678TRDU1 123 1.2820 XDUB 08:17:56 00025852679TRDU1 1,641 1.2820 XDUB 08:17:56 00025852680TRDU1 1,498 1.2820 XDUB 08:21:55 00025852738TRDU1 902 1.2840 XDUB 08:25:09 00025852852TRDU1 347 1.2840 XDUB 08:25:09 00025852853TRDU1 1,646 1.2840 XDUB 08:32:01 00025853091TRDU1 920 1.2840 XDUB 08:32:33 00025853106TRDU1 647 1.2840 XDUB 08:32:33 00025853107TRDU1 920 1.2840 XDUB 08:36:27 00025853400TRDU1 858 1.2840 XDUB 08:36:27 00025853401TRDU1 1,454 1.2840 XDUB 08:41:09 00025853779TRDU1 255 1.2840 XDUB 08:41:09 00025853780TRDU1 51 1.2840 XDUB 08:41:09 00025853781TRDU1 1,609 1.2840 XDUB 08:45:55 00025853976TRDU1 1,625 1.2840 XDUB 08:49:55 00025854119TRDU1 265 1.2840 XDUB 08:54:15 00025854269TRDU1 244 1.2860 XDUB 08:56:36 00025854357TRDU1 4,668 1.2860 XDUB 09:09:38 00025854769TRDU1 6,340 1.2860 XDUB 09:09:38 00025854771TRDU1 2,612 1.2860 XDUB 09:41:50 00025855313TRDU1 215 1.2860 XDUB 09:41:50 00025855314TRDU1 1,913 1.2860 XDUB 09:41:50 00025855315TRDU1 1,574 1.2860 XDUB 09:44:49 00025855384TRDU1 1,591 1.2860 XDUB 09:44:49 00025855388TRDU1 4,374 1.2860 XDUB 09:44:49 00025855393TRDU1 1,503 1.2800 XDUB 10:07:53 00025855832TRDU1 179 1.2820 XDUB 10:15:22 00025855950TRDU1 958 1.2820 XDUB 10:15:22 00025855951TRDU1 638 1.2820 XDUB 10:15:22 00025855952TRDU1 852 1.2820 XDUB 10:19:19 00025856031TRDU1 664 1.2820 XDUB 10:19:19 00025856032TRDU1 151 1.2820 XDUB 10:19:19 00025856033TRDU1 2,370 1.2860 XDUB 10:37:21 00025856114TRDU1 211 1.2860 XDUB 10:37:21 00025856115TRDU1 1,605 1.2860 XDUB 10:37:21 00025856117TRDU1 1,613 1.2860 XDUB 10:39:47 00025856134TRDU1 1,823 1.2860 XDUB 10:45:19 00025856237TRDU1 1,603 1.2860 XDUB 10:51:16 00025856274TRDU1 1,868 1.2860 XDUB 10:56:02 00025856326TRDU1 1,590 1.2860 XDUB 11:01:58 00025856440TRDU1 634 1.2820 XDUB 11:03:51 00025856496TRDU1 1,626 1.2860 XDUB 11:11:16 00025856750TRDU1 100 1.2860 XDUB 11:14:17 00025856827TRDU1 174 1.2860 XDUB 11:14:17 00025856828TRDU1 1,478 1.2860 XDUB 11:14:17 00025856829TRDU1 1,440 1.2860 XDUB 11:20:33 00025856946TRDU1 337 1.2860 XDUB 11:20:33 00025856947TRDU1 1,876 1.2860 XDUB 11:27:07 00025857032TRDU1 1,738 1.2860 XDUB 11:33:48 00025857153TRDU1 1,595 1.2860 XDUB 11:40:05 00025857253TRDU1 1,862 1.2860 XDUB 11:46:09 00025857298TRDU1 1,680 1.2860 XDUB 11:52:58 00025857380TRDU1 1,908 1.2860 XDUB 11:59:06 00025857427TRDU1 1,608 1.2860 XDUB 12:06:21 00025857540TRDU1 3,166 1.2860 XDUB 12:20:07 00025857693TRDU1 1,777 1.2860 XDUB 12:22:29 00025857715TRDU1 4,167 1.2840 XDUB 12:23:43 00025857730TRDU1 1,821 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860040TRDU1 1,848 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860041TRDU1 210 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860042TRDU1 982 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860043TRDU1 691 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860044TRDU1 1,192 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860045TRDU1 920 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860046TRDU1 1,117 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860047TRDU1 61 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860048TRDU1 1,192 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860049TRDU1 490 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860050TRDU1 212 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860051TRDU1 218 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860052TRDU1 272 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860053TRDU1 920 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860054TRDU1 968 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860055TRDU1 32 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:02 00025860056TRDU1 192 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860057TRDU1 54 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860058TRDU1 594 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860059TRDU1 410 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860060TRDU1 188 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860061TRDU1 18 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860062TRDU1 59 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860063TRDU1 54 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860064TRDU1 135 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860065TRDU1 81 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860066TRDU1 221 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860067TRDU1 108 1.2920 XDUB 13:51:03 00025860068TRDU1

