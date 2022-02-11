

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex plc (VCT.L) said it recorded a solid start to fiscal 2022, with continuing momentum and healthy top-line demand. First quarter Group revenue was 74.6 million pounds, up 9% from prior year. Group sales volume was 1,025 tonnes, 16% ahead of prior year.



The Group said, on a year-to-date basis to 31 January 2022, Group volume and revenue is ahead of the prior year, with volume up double-digit.



Jakob Sigurdsson, Chief Executive of Victrex, said: 'Expectations for the full year are unchanged at this early stage. Whilst we anticipate further volume improvement across several end markets, we are mindful of headwinds including currency, raw material costs and increasing energy inflation. Overall, we continue on plan to deliver year-on-year growth in fiscal 2022.'







