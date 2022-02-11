Anzeige
Equinor
11.02.2022
Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance and Modifications Work for Equinor

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a three-year contract extension to an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with Equinor. The agreement for work on oil and gas installations offshore Norway represents a very large1 order intake for Aker Solutions.

Maintenance and modifications are crucial to ensure safe and efficient operations of customer's installations and facilities. Aker Solutions has delivered maintenance and modifications work for Equinor on this frame agreement since first-quarter 2016. Work under the extension option will start upon completion of the existing period during the first quarter of 2023.

"We are looking forward to continuing to deliver important maintenance and modifications services for Equinor in the years to come. We will keep our strong focus on safety, low-carbon solutions, as well as continuous improvements and increased productivity in the work we deliver. This contract award is a great testament to the quality of service our teams have provided over many years. The agreement Equinor has trusted us with will enable a further development of our long-term strategic collaboration," said Linda L. Aase, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' electrification, maintenance and modifications business.

The contract provides work for Aker Solutions' operations in Trondheim, Bergen and Stavanger in particular, and will be managed from the company's offices in Trondheim.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2022 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a very large contract as being between NOK 2.0 billion and NOK 3.0 billion.

Media Contact:

Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-secures-maintenance-and-modifications-work-for-equinor,c3504431

© 2022 PR Newswire
