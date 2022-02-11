Anzeige
Freitag, 11.02.2022
Akanda vor Nasdaq-Debüt - Drei internationale Schwergewichte im Boot!
Dow Jones News
11.02.2022 | 09:01
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 11-Feb-2022 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Travis Perkins PLC 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  181 University Avenue, Suite 1300 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)         Toronto, Ontario Canada 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:        02/09/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):             02/10/2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                 % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                 attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights held in 
                 (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed or 4.98%          N/A           4.98%     10,876,642 
reached 
Position of previous notification 
(if                N/A           N/A           N/A 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect     Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary Shares     10,876,642             4.98% 
(ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01) 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      10,876,642             4.98% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                 % of voting 
instrument        datex   xi                                  rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
N/A           N/A    N/A        N/A                        N/A 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  N/A                        N/A 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                  Exercise/   Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Conversion  cash      Number of voting rights         % of voting 
instrument       datex    Period xi                               rights 
                         settlementxii 
N/A          N/A     N/A      N/A      N/A                   N/A 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A                   N/A 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder            Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. 
The number and % of voting rights held     10,876,642 and 4.98% 
The date until which the voting rights will be Long-term 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 218,187,826 voting shares outstanding. 
 
Place of completion Toronto, Canada 
Date of completion  02/10/2022 
Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only) 
 
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation 
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)               Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. 
                                         181 University Avenue, Suite 1300 
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 
                                         Toronto, Ontario Canada M5H 3M7 
E-Mail                                      mnatale@sprucegrove.ca 
Phone number / Fax number                            416 363 5854 x471 
Other useful information 
                                         Jeremy Gauld, Chief Legal Officer 
(at least legal representative for legal persons) 
 
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable 
Full name                                    Matthew Natale 
Contact address                                 Same as above 
E-Mail                                      mnatale@sprucegrove.ca 
Phone number / Fax number                            416 363 5854 x237 or 416 990 5130 
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal Associate, Investment Operations 
entity subject to the notification obligation) 
 
C: Additional information 
Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 218,187,826 voting shares outstanding.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  142364 
EQS News ID:  1279392 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279392&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2022 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.