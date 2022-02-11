DJ HMS Group: Rub 7 BN Oil & Gas Contract

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Rub 7 BN Oil & Gas Contract 11-Feb-2022

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

HMS Group signs Rub 7 BN oil & gas equipment contract

Moscow, Russia

February 11, 2022

HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that it has secured a contract totaling Rub 7 billion to manufacture a number of modular units. They will be delivered in 2023-2025 to gas and gas condensate fields located in Russia.

For more information, please, contact:

Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE, MOEX: HMSG). www.grouphms.com

