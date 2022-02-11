- (PLX AI) - Volvo Cars shares fell more than 5% at the open after fourth-quarter margins below expectations overshadowed strong revenue performance.
- • Q4 EBIT margin of 4.6% was below consensus of 6%, while revenue of SEK 80.1 billion beat estimates of SEK 74.8 billion
- • Volvo Cars said that while it continues to see strong customer demand and its electric cars will grow faster than the overall market, the supply chain will remain a restraining factor
- • The market has not appreciated other capital goods companies that have reported better sales offsetting weaker margins, analysts at Carnegie said
- • Volvo Cars guides for continued growth in sales volumes in 2022 (consensus is 9%), but is not more specific on profitability
- • Volvo Cars management holds conference call at 9:30 CET
VOLVO CAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de