- (PLX AI) - Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans segment has exceeded the guidance range of 10 to 12%, company said.
- • Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans segment now expects an adjusted Return on Sales of 12.7% in the full year
- • Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans segment showed a strong adjusted Return on Sales of 15.0% in Q4
- • Mercedes-Benz Group Cars & Vans 2021 adjusted EBIT in the magnitude of 14.0bn Euros
- • Mercedes-Benz Mobility 2021 adjusted EBIT in the magnitude of 3.4bn Euros
- • Mercedes-Benz Industrial Free Cash Flow in the new group structure now expected at prior year level
