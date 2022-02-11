- (PLX AI) - TeamViewer shares fell nearly 4% in early trading after Bank of America analysts cut the stock to underperform from neutral.
- • Price target cut to EUR 14 from EUR 16
- • TeamViewer is likely to see increased margin pressure, as well as high execution risk due to low visibility on Enterprise pipeline, BofA said
- • Growth expectations in SMB are demanding, given stronger competition, and the Enterprise segment may not be able to offset SMB shortcomings in the next few years, BofA said
- • Price target of EUR 14 implies 9% downside from yesterday's close
