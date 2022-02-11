DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.4929

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25019376

CODE: MIBX LN

ISIN: FR0010010827

