Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.8342

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53777007

CODE: CACX LN

ISIN: FR0007052782

