11.02.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Move About Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (55/22)

Listing of Move About Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Move About Group AB, company registration
number 559311-9232, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Move About Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be February 23, 2022 



As of today's date the company has in total 20 127 100 shares.



Ordinary shares



Short name:               MOV           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 25 647 100       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016830335      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             247202         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559311-9232       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code Name               
---------------------------------------
40  Consumer Discretionary      
---------------------------------------
4020 4020 Consumer Products & Services
---------------------------------------






This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550.
