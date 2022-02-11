DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.2971
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1300341
CODE: KRWL LN
ISIN: LU1900066975
