DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD (ASIC LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Feb-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 10-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.1053

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1713370

CODE: ASIC LN

ISIN: LU1900069136

