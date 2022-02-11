Anzeige
Freitag, 11.02.2022
Gewaltige Spekulation vor dem Wochenende: Prozentual dreistellig binnen weniger Tage?
PR Newswire
11.02.2022 | 10:34
94 Leser
Xinhua Silk Road: Enterprises in Quanzhou of E. China's Fujian supply sportswear for eight Olympic delegations

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Quanzhou of east China'sFujian Province have been contributing to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by providing various products such as sportswear, fitness equipment, sanitary wares and food products for Olympic delegations from eight nations and supporting services for the Winter Olympic venues.

Photo shows the Winter Olympic sportswear provided by ANTA from Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province.

During the grand sports event, ANTA, a sportswear company in Quanzhou not only provided medal awarding equipment for the Chinese delegation, but also made competition equipment for 12 Chinese national teams, such as short track speed skating, speed skating, skeleton and curling.

Peak, a sports equipment supplier, sponsored seven Olympic delegations from foreign nations including Belgium, Iceland, Ukraine, New Zealand and Romania while Shuhua Sports, a fitness equipment provider, has offered fitness equipment and supporting services for the Winter Olympic Village and Winter Paralympic Village.

Meanwhile, Panpan Foods, a Fujian brand, has supplied more than 20 million bags or barrels of food products, including nuts, biscuits and bread as well as some specially customized products for the Olympics.

Quanzhou brands such as ANTA, Peak and Shuhua also supported the event by participating in the torch relay.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/326384.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743964/image_1.jpg

