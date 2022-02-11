- (PLX AI) - B2Holding Chairman Harald Thorstein acquired 75,000 shares in the company.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,972
|0,999
|11:03
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:52
|B2Holding ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by Primary Insiders
|10:40
|B2Holding Chairman Buys Shares for NOK 730,000
|(PLX AI) - B2Holding Chairman Harald Thorstein acquired 75,000 shares in the company.
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|B2Holding ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by Primary Insider
|Do
|B2Holding Q4 EBIT NOK 267 Million vs. Estimate NOK 337 Million
|(PLX AI) - B2Holding Q4 cash EBITDA NOK 862 million vs. estimate NOK 372 million.• Q4 revenue NOK 726 million vs. estimate NOK 806 million• Q4 net income NOK 120 million• Q4 EPS NOK 0.29
► Artikel lesen
|03.02.
|B2Holding ASA: Invitation to Q4 and full year 2021 result presentation on Thursday 10 February
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|B2HOLDING ASA
|0,951
|+0,63 %