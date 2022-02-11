- (PLX AI) - BMW AG acquires majority stake in BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., full consolidation effective 11 February 2022.
- • BMW AG thus indirectly holds 75% of the shares in BBA (up from 50%), while the Chinese partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. indirectly holds the remaining 25%
- • The revaluation of the existing 50% stake in BBA as of 11 February 2022 leads - based on an initial valuation - to a positive one-off effect in the financial result of the Automotive segment of EUR 7 to 8 billion
- • The full consolidation of BBA also influences BMW Group key performance indicators for the 2022 financial year
- • Automotive segment revenues and EBIT will increase significantly
- • Due to consolidation effects, no significant impact on the Automotive EBIT margin is expected in the financial year 2022
BMW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de