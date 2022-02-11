Anzeige
WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 
Tradegate
11.02.22
10:30 Uhr
1,728 Euro
-0,054
-3,03 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7241,73411:48
1,7231,73411:48
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2022 | 11:05
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Fingerprint Cards AB is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (73/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Fingerprint Cards
AB to trading with effect from 2022-02-14. Last day of trading is set to
2024-12-11. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042506
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
