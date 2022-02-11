Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Gewaltige Spekulation vor dem Wochenende: Prozentual dreistellig binnen weniger Tage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 Ticker-Symbol: 28F 
Frankfurt
11.02.22
08:08 Uhr
55,90 Euro
-1,34
-2,34 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,0857,5412:01
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2022 | 11:17
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Fastighets AB Balder (23/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Fastighets AB Balder
(Balder) published on February 11, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Balder has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for May 12, 2022 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share
held will be replaced by six (6) new ordinary shares (6:1). The Ex-date is yet
to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Balder (BALDB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042514
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.