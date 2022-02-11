NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Fastighets AB Balder (23/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Fastighets AB Balder (Balder) published on February 11, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Balder has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 12, 2022 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by six (6) new ordinary shares (6:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Balder (BALDB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042514