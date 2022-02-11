- (PLX AI) - Enento Q4 revenue EUR 43.1 million vs. estimate EUR 43.5 million.
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 7.8 million vs. estimate EUR 11.5 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.22
|11:41
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group's Financial Statement release 1.1. - 31.12.2021: Year ended with strong growth, full year growth reached 8,1 %
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 12.30 EET
Enento Group's Financial Statement release
1.1. - 31.12.2021:
Year ended with strong growth, full year growth reached...
|11:40
|Enento Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 14.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 16 Million
|28.01.
|Enento Group Oyj: Publishing of Enento Group's Financial Statement Release 2021
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 28 JANUARY 2022 AT 2.00 P.M. EET
Publishing of Enento Group's Financial Statement Release 2021
Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release 2021...
|10.01.
|Enento Group Oyj: Members of Enento Group's Shareholders' Nomination Board have been appointed and Board's proposal
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 10 JANUARY 2022 AT 1.00 P.M. EET
Members of Enento Group's Shareholders' Nomination Board have been appointed and Board's proposal
The Shareholders'...
|15.12.21
|Enento Group Oyj: The Board of Directors of Enento Group resolved on a long-term incentive plan for key personnel
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 15 DECEMBER 2021 AT 3.00 P.M. EET
The Board of Directors of Enento Group resolved on a long-term incentive plan for key personnel
The Board of Directors...
