Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Strong finish to a solid 2021

Strong finish to a solid 2021

Luxembourg, February 11, 2022- Millicomis pleased to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Please find below links to the Q4 2021 Earnings Release and IAS 34 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:

"In 2021, we accelerated our investments to meet the heightened demand for connectivity we see in our markets. Theimmediate impact of this investment is impressive: robust customer growth, including record 1.1 million postpaidmobile and 415,000 cable subscriber net additions, all reflecting the quality of our networks and the strength of ourbrand. As a result, our service revenue and EBITDA grew 6.7%, our fastest organic growth rate in years.

We continued to invest to support the growth of our cable business, which now represents 40% of our Latam servicerevenue and grew 9.3% in 2021, and we also deployed capital to gain scale in the Colombian mobile market, leading toa significant acceleration in customer and revenue growth during the second half of the year and positioning us forcontinued rapid growth and improved profitability in that market in 2022. Finally, we acquired the remaining 45%equity interest in our Guatemala operations in a highly accretive transaction.

During the past year, we made great strides toward significantly advancing our ESG agenda. On climate, we have submitted Near-Term Science-Based Targets, and we have action plans that will allow us to meet these goals. Meanwhile, we have continued to strengthen employee engagement and maintained our position as the top ranked telco in the region in the 2021 Great Place to Work survey.

With a clear sense of purpose, the passion of our Sangre Tigo, world-class governance, as well as robust networks anda thriving brand, we have built a solid foundation upon which to deliver sustainable growth and shareholder valuecreation in 2022 and for years to come."

Q (https://www.millicom.com/media/4849/millicom-earnings-release-q4-2021_final.pdf)4 (https://www.millicom.com/media/4849/millicom-earnings-release-q4-2021_final.pdf)20 (https://www.millicom.com/media/4849/millicom-earnings-release-q4-2021_final.pdf)2 (https://www.millicom.com/media/4849/millicom-earnings-release-q4-2021_final.pdf)1 (https://www.millicom.com/media/4849/millicom-earnings-release-q4-2021_final.pdf)Earnings Release (https://www.millicom.com/media/4849/millicom-earnings-release-q4-2021_final.pdf)

IAS 34 Interim (https://www.millicom.com/media/4850/millicom-ias34-q4-2021-vf.pdf)Condensed Consolidated (https://www.millicom.com/media/4850/millicom-ias34-q4-2021-vf.pdf)Financial Statements (https://www.millicom.com/media/4850/millicom-ias34-q4-2021-vf.pdf)

-END-

About Millicom

Regulatory Statement

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on February 11, 2022.

