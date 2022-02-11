- (PLX AI) - Multiconsult Chairman Bård Mikkelsen purchased 7,500 shares at NOK 157.24 average per share.
- • Now holds 36,433 shares in company
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|15,100
|15,550
|12:06
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:16
|Multiconsult Chairman Buys Shares for NOK 1.2 Million
|(PLX AI) - Multiconsult Chairman Bård Mikkelsen purchased 7,500 shares at NOK 157.24 average per share. • Now holds 36,433 shares in company
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|MULTICONSULT ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
|Do
|MULTICONSULT ASA ADR reports Q4 results
|Do
|Multiconsult ASA: Multiconsult - Solid fourth quarter and full year result
|Do
|Multiconsult - Solid fourth quarter and full year result
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI) fourth quarter EBIT came in at NOK 89.8 million, which gives an EBIT for the full year of NOK 348.9 million. The EBIT...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MULTICONSULT ASA
|15,150
|0,00 %