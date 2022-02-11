

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices continued to increase sharply in January, data from Destatis showed on Friday.



Wholesale prices increased 16.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 16.1 percent rise in December. In November, prices grew 16.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 2.3 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.



There was a sharp increase in prices of many raw materials and intermediate products in January, Destatis said.



Wholesale prices of petroleum products grew 41.9 percent yearly in January.







