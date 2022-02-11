Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Gewaltige Spekulation vor dem Wochenende: Prozentual dreistellig binnen weniger Tage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932314 ISIN: NO0003106700 Ticker-Symbol: NU5 
Frankfurt
04.02.22
08:05 Uhr
4,370 Euro
+0,010
+0,23 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLON EIENDOM ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLON EIENDOM ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3904,44008:35
GlobeNewswire
11.02.2022 | 13:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Solon Eiendom ASA (59/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Solon Eiendom ASA of February 15, 2022.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name:   SOLONo   
ISIN code:   NO0003106700
Order book ID: 88807    

The last day of trading is February 14, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
SOLON EIENDOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.