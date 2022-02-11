Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Solon Eiendom ASA (59/22)

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Solon Eiendom ASA of February 15, 2022. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: SOLONo ISIN code: NO0003106700 Order book ID: 88807 The last day of trading is February 14, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB