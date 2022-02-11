SAVE THE DATES: Hillstream BioPharma Announces R&D Day on February 24, 2022 and Business Review on Monday February 14, 2022

R&D Day on Thursday February 24, 2022 at 8:00 am ET to highlight emerging pipeline assets and anticipated milestones

Business Review on Monday February 14, 2022 to highlight key program developments

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) ("Hillstream", the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, announces R&D Day on February 24, 2022 and Business Review on Monday February 14, 2022.

About Hillstream BioPharma Inc.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream's most advanced candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD modulator, targeting a variety of solid tumors. The active drug in HSB-1216 was found to be efficacious in a clinical pilot study in Germany in devastating cancers, including triple negative breast cancer and epithelial carcinomas. Hillstream intends to start a clinical study with HSB-1216 in 2022 to expand upon the existing early clinical proof-of-concept. Hillstream uses Quatramer, our proprietary tumor targeting platform, to enhance the uptake of HSB-1216 in the tumor microenvironment with an extended duration of action and minimal off-target toxicity. In addition, Trident Artificial Intelligence, Hillstream's artificial intelligence precision medicine platform, is used to identify biomarkers in our clinical programs to target a specific patient segment most likely to benefit. For more information, please visit www.hillstreambio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to the expected use of proceeds from the offering. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed by these expectations due to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those related to the Company's ability to obtain additional capital on favorable terms to it, or at all, including, without limitation, to fund its current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the success, timing and cost of its drug development program and its ongoing or future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including, without limitation, the possibility of unfavorable new clinical and preclinical data and additional analyses of existing data, that the risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated, and risks associated with the current coronavirus pandemic. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

