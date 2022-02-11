

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export growth eased more than expected in January, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.



Exports grew 16.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 23.4 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast shipments to rise 17.2 percent.



Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics & rubber and articles thereof, and machinery increased in January.



Imports rose 24.9 percent annually in January, after a 28.1 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 25.0 percent increase.



The trade surplus totaled $4.91 billion in January. Economists had expected a surplus of $5.60 billion.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de