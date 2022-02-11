

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company, BASF SE (BFA.L), said on Friday that it has agreed to form a joint venture or JV with Heraeus Group, a technology firm, to recover precious metals from recycling automotive scrap materials.



BASF HERAEUS (China) Metal Resource Co., Ltd, the JV under 50:50 partnership, will be set up in Pinghu, China. The founding of the legal entity is aimed in the first quarter of 2022, following the approval of the concerned authorities. Construction works are expected to begin this year, and operations in 2023.



The move forms the firm to use recycling scrap materials, such as spent automotive catalytic converters, to recover Platinum Group Metals (PGMs).







