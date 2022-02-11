The retirement of coal baseload capacity, some regulatory adjustments and high energy prices volatility could bode well for the deployment of batteries in Italy, and especially in Sicily. Problems, mostly related to the timing and the structure of the auction, remain, however. We spoke about it with Michele Scolaro, Aurora Energy Research Associate.The first two Italian Capacity Market auctions (with delivery in 2022 and 2023) have not met their targets. As a result, auctions cleared at maximum premiums. The third auction, which will take place next week, might hold positive news, as some improvements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...