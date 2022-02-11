

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $553 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $63 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $162 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.0% to $5.05 billion from $3.66 billion last year.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



