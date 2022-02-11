

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted funds from operations or AFFO in a range of $5.18 to $5.30 per share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $5.03 and $5.15 per share. The outlook assumes full year investment volume totaling between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







